Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the national capital city. After two hours of questioning at his residence the Delhi CM Kejriwal was reportedly arrested.

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, recording his statement under Section 50 of the PMLA, on Thursday.

The ED team, including a Joint Director, reached the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence on Thursday evening, hours after the Delhi High Court denied him protection against “coercive action” by the agency, which has issued multiple summons to him.

Kejriwal is the biggest name to be arrested in the alleged scam, after BRS lawmaker K. Kavitha, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and AAP RS member Sanjay Singh, among others.

Meanwhile in another setback to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the Supreme Court reportedly is not holding any urgent hearing now on his plea against the Delhi High Court order denying him any protection. His plea is likely to be mentioned before the apex court for an urgent hearing on Friday.