Cocaine worth Rs. 100 crores seized in Mumbai, 2 women held

Mumbai: In a huge achievement, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized seized 9.829 kgs of Cocaine in Mumbai. News Agency ANI informed it in a X post today.

The approximate market value of the seized cocaine is a huge Rs. 100 crores. In this nexus, two female passengers have been nabbed.

As per the report, the two arrested female passengers are Indonesian and Thai. They had come from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with the aim of smuggling the said quantity of Cocaine into India, DRI said in a statement.