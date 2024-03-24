Arvind Kejriwal issues 1st government order after being arrested by ED

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party supremo, Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first order to the government after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with liquor policy case.

According to official reports, the order is related to the Water Ministry and the directive was sent via note.

It is worth mentioning here that Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the liquor policy case on March 21. The probe agency reached at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any protection from arrest.

Following the arrest, he withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy case.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who appeared for Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court that Kejriwal is withdrawing the petition in the Supreme Court as it is clashing with the omgoing remand proceedings.

The ED, which arrested him on Thursday evening after questioning him for two hours at his official residence, had sought 10 days custody, terming him the kingpin and the key conspirator of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.

Kejriwal was produced before Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday morning after being kept overnight at the ED office on A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road.

The ED claimed that Kejriwal was involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the Excise Policy 2021-22 to favour certain persons and also involved in demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange for favours being granted in the said policy.