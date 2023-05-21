Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo, 70, goes skydiving in Australia

Chhattisgarh: Health Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo embarked on a remarkable and adrenaline-energised skydiving experience in Australia. The 70-year-old leader took a break from his busy routine, showed off his daring side, and undertook an unprecedented and exhilarating skydiving journey in Australia.

TS Singh Deo, aka the titular Maharaja of Surguja, shared the video on Twitter, saying, “There were no bounds to the sky’s reach. Never! I had the incredible opportunity to go skydiving in Australia, and it was truly an extraordinary adventure. It was an exhilarating and immensely enjoyable experience.”

Accompanied by an experienced instructor from a well-known skydiving centre in Australia. Singh Deo’s skydiving adventure took place in a scenic setting known for its spectacular views and difficult jumps.

The 70-year-old politician geared up in a specialised jumpsuit harnessed securely to his instructor and prepared to take the plunge.

He jumped into the wide breadth of the Australian skies as the plane’s entryway was opened.

As the parachute opened, Singh Deo floated effortlessly through the air and towards the landing area. The expert direction provided by the instructor enabled him to safely and successfully return to the ground, which also ensured the conclusion of the skydiving adventure.

Reacting to the video, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said in a tweet in Hindi, “Waah Maharaja sahab! aapne toh kamaal kar diya! Hausle yun hi buland rahein. Shubhkaamnaayein. (Wow Maharaja sahab!! You did amazing! Just keep your spirits high. Best wishes.)”