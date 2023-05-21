PM Modi visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial, pays tribute

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Japan for G7 Summit, on Sunday paid floral tributes at the Peace Memorial Museum and Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park built in memory of those who died in a nuclear attack on the city at the end of the Second World War.

Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Went to the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park this morning.”

He also attached the photographs of his visit to the historical sites in Japan.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a tweet said, “At the Peace Memorial Park and Museum, PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Hiroshima victims.”

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet said, “A tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims. PM Narendra Modi begins his day by visiting the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor’s book.”

He also tweeted a group photo of the world leaders attending the G7 Summit and said, “The leaders also paid their respect at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.”

The Prime Minister arrived in Hiroshima on May 19 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies.

He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Summit.