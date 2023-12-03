Chennai man kills girlfriend and posts image on WhatsApp status, Arrested

Chennai: A 20-year-old nursing student was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend at a local hotel in Chennai. The accused, identified as Ashiq, posted the photograph of the lifeless body of the deceased as his WhatsApp status after killing her.

According to reports, after seeing the WhatsApp status, the accused’s friends immediately informed the police about the incident. Upon investigation, the cops discovered the deceased woman in the hotel room where the couple had been staying.

As per the police reports, the victim and Ashiq had been in a relationship for five years and recently rented a room in the city to live together. Ashiq reportedly confessed to the crime, citing an argument between them.

The dispute allegedly erupted when the woman accused him of having a relationship with another individual. Provoked by these accusations, Ashiq confessed to strangling her to death with his t-shirt.

Reportedly, the couple had a child during their teenage years, whom they had subsequently given up for adoption.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.