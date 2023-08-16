Chandrayaan 3 gets closer to moon for landing, to enter 100 km circular orbit

New Delhi: The Chandrayaan 3 mission is gearing up for a significant step in its journey, as it aims to enter a circular orbit around the Moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to execute a key orbital maneuver on Wednesday, August 16, which will help bring the spacecraft closer to its lunar destination.

Scheduled for 8:30 am on Wednesday, this maneuver is part of the mission’s careful navigation strategy. The landing module, housing the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, is set to attempt its touchdown on the Moon’s surface on August 23. Additionally, on the upcoming Thursday, ISRO intends to separate the spacecraft from the propulsion module.

ISRO Chief, quoted by The Times of India, expressed the significance of Chandrayaan 3, highlighting the collective anticipation for its successful soft landing in a matter of days.

In recent developments, on August 14, ISRO executed an orbital reduction operation that transitioned Chandrayaan 3 into a near-circular orbit, with dimensions of 150 km by 177 km.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Orbit circularisation phase commences Precise maneuvre performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km The next operation is planned for August 16, 2023, around 0830 Hrs. IST pic.twitter.com/LlU6oCcOOb — ISRO (@isro) August 14, 2023

Chandrayaan 3’s journey began when it entered lunar orbit on August 5. Ahead of its scheduled landing date on the Moon, the lander is expected to undergo a “deboost,” a process that involves slowing down its speed.

Chandrayaan 3, a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 2, aims to showcase its capabilities by achieving a safe landing and successful rover movement on the Moon’s surface. The mission involves an indigenous propulsion module, a lander module, and a rover, all designed to demonstrate and refine technologies necessary for future inter-planetary endeavors.

S Somanth, ISRO Chief, expressed strong confidence last week in Chandrayaan 3’s success, affirming that even if some components malfunction, the lander will safely touch down on the lunar surface.

Launched on July 14, Chandrayaan 3’s imminent landing marks a pivotal achievement for both ISRO and India. With just a week remaining, the mission’s triumphant arrival on the Moon’s surface would be a remarkable milestone.