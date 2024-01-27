Chai with PM Modi and paying through UPI are among unforgettable memory for President Emmanuel Macron

New Delhi: President of France, Emmanuel Macron was besotted with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which was used for making payment of the tea that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in Jaipur.

French President was in India on a two-day state visit and the chief guest of the 75th Republic Day. During his speech at the official banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for him at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the French counterpart said that he will not forget the chai which he had with PM Modi.

“I will not forget the chai we shared together close to the palace (Hawa Mahal). It was a chai paid with UPI. This is a perfect synthesis of why it is so special, this friendship and warmth of such a celebration, tradition and innovation. This is what we want to do together,” said French President Macron.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also explained the UPI system to Macron during their visit to the local shop for drinking tea.