Centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under ASI to be opened from June 16

New Delhi: All the centrally Protected Monuments/ Sites and Museums under Archaeological Survey of India shall be opened from June 16, said an order by the Government of India on Monday.

The centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under ASI had been closed in April in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic situation. However, considering the prevailing situation, now, it has been decided that all these monuments, sites and museums shall be opened from June 16.

Of course, although the sites will be opened, it shall be in strict compliance with the executive orders, in any, issued by the State/ District Disaster Management Authority.

“Appropriate guidelines and SOPs issued by Union and State/UT Ministries/ Departments in this regard shall be scrupulously followed while regulating the flow of visitors,” the order issued by the Monument Section of ASI reads.

