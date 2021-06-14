Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik wishes on Raja festival; Urges to observe at home

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday wished everybody on the occasion of Raja festival 2021. In the wake of Covid 19, he urged to observe the festival staying at home.

The CM took to twitter and said that Raja festival is the worship of mother earth. It speaks about the greatness of women. He appealed to be careful about bringing up, health and education of women of all ages.

Also, the CM urged everybody to observe the great festival at home in the wake of covid pandemic. He also appealed to work towards making of a beautiful future of girls and a healthy society.

Raja is a prime festival of Odisha that is truly unique in a way that it celebrates menstruation, womanhood and fertility, topics which are rarely publicly discussed in Odisha.

