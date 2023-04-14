CBI summons Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on April 16 in Delhi excise policy case

New-Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 to question him in the Delhi Excise Policy Case.

In February, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. He was arrested after being questioned for over eight hours in the Delhi excise policy case.

Sisodia was arrested under Section 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 477 A (intent to defraud) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

