Case registered against man for having unnatural sex with cow in MP

New Delhi: A case has reportedly registered against an unidentified man in a police station of Madhya Pradesh on the charge of having sex with a cow.

Reportedly, the incident took place in Hanumanganj police limits. The incident came into light after a video of the alleged heinous incident went viral on social media.

The alleged incident took place in Hanumanganj police station area on Tuesday and a video of the heinous act went viral on social media, reported The Print.

Accordingly, some activists lodged a complaint with Mangalwara Police in this connection. As per reports, based on the complaint, Police registered a case under section 377 (having unnatural sex) of IPC and further probe is going on while the accused is yet to be nabbed.

The heinous act attracted criticism while state Home Minister Narottam Mishra reportedly termed the incident as ‘highly condemnable and unfortunate’. The minister further maintained that though not yet identified, the culprit will be nabbed and stern action will be taken against him to set an example for others.