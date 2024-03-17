Captured on CCTV: Man shot dead at point-blank range, attacked with sickles at Pune eatery

Pune: A man was shot and later hacked to death with sickle by a group of men at a highway restaurant near Pune. The incident has been captured on CCTV camera and is now going viral over the internet.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Avinash Balu Dhanve (34), a property dealer.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at a restaurant on Pune-Solapur highway, about 140 km from the city centre. In the visuals, two men one of them holding a plastic bag, can be seen walking in. Later, they take their guns out and shoot Avinash Dhanve in the head as he is on the phone.

As per the visuals, the two didn’t attack anyone else, and the three men accompanying Dhanve flee the spot. Soon after shooting, six more men can be seen running into the restaurant and one of them hacks at Dhanve, who falls to the ground. Three more men start striking him with matchets.

Others present at the eatery were seen leaving the spot with fear as the group continues hack Avinash Balu Dhanve. After Avinash Balu Dhanve fell into ground and become motionless, the group fled from the spot.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, the preliminary probe suggests that a rivalry between two gangs led to the killing.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.