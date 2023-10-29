Canada-bound Bengaluru man denied refund of Rs 89,000 after flight gets cancelled

In a recent incident, a Bengaluru based man was denied a refund of Rs 89,000 after one of his connecting flights to Mumbai was cancelled due to a plane crash and runway closure at the airport. The man, Naveenraj Ranjan, was to board a Canada-bound flight and had arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport on September 14 for his journey.

His itinerary included taking a Vistara flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai and then connecting to a Swiss International Airlines flight from Mumbai to Zurich. However, his travel plans took an unexpected turn when he was informed of a flight delay and eventually, its cancellation.

The given reason behind this was a private jet crash at Mumbai airport, which led to the closure of the runway. Rajan was informed that the next flight to Mumbai was scheduled for 1 AM. This pose as a problem as his SWISS connecting flight to Zurich was set to depart at 12:55 AM.

Unable to secure another Vistara flight to Mumbai, the airline staff issued him a certificate stating the need for a full refund owing to the flight delay and runway restrictions. Trusting the information provided by the Vistara staff, Rajan returned home hoping to receive his refund of Rs 89,000.

However, when he reached out to Goibibo for a refund, he was met with the disappointing news that he had ‘failed to report to his destination.’ Therefore, the Bengaluru man was denied refund as he was no more eligible for it.