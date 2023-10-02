BSF intercepted drone movement, China made Quadcopter recovered

New Delhi: The forward deployed BSF troops intercepted the movement of a drone near Kalsian Khurd village in Tarn Taran district, Punjab today late in the evening. ANI informed about this development in a X post on Monday.

Further, BSF troops recovered a drone with 01 packet, suspected to be narcotics, from a paddy field.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model – DJI Matrice 300 RTK, made in China) and the gross weight of the recovered narcotics is 2.7 Kg, ANI tweeted.

Earlier today, in another success, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, also known as Shafi Uzzama, who was on the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) list of most-wanted terrorists, along with his two associates.

They were in the “advanced stages” of planning terror strikes in Delhi with support from a Pakistan ISI-sponsored module disguised as an IS module.

