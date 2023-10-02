BSF intercepted drone movement, China made Quadcopter recovered

By Himanshu 0
drone spotted on International Border
Representative photo

New Delhi: The forward deployed BSF troops intercepted the movement of a drone near Kalsian Khurd village in Tarn Taran district, Punjab today late in the evening. ANI informed about this development in a X post on Monday.

Further, BSF troops recovered a drone with 01 packet, suspected to be narcotics, from a paddy field.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model – DJI Matrice 300 RTK, made in China) and the gross weight of the recovered narcotics is 2.7 Kg, ANI tweeted.

Earlier today, in another success, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, also known as Shafi Uzzama, who was on the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) list of most-wanted terrorists, along with his two associates.

They were in the “advanced stages” of planning terror strikes in Delhi with support from a Pakistan ISI-sponsored module disguised as an IS module.

Also read: NIA’s Most Wanted Terrorist Shahnawaz Alias Shafi Uzzama Arrested By Delhi Police

You might also like

One killed, 22 injured as Hyderabad-bound bus overturns in Goa

Earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale jolts Meghalaya

SSC aims to conduct competitive exams in 22 Indian languages says Union Minister

Six-month-old baby gasping for air saved by doctor passengers on Indigo flight

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans