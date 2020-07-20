Britain’s Got Talent: Indian Girl Was Stopped By Simon Cowell Midway Through Her Performance, But Finally He Was On His Feet; Watch Video

Several Indians have already took part in Britain’s Got Talent and worn the hearts of the audience and judges. However, the performance of 10-year-old Souparnika Nair was something unique and mind-blowing.

Souparnika, in her BGT audition, was singing “Trolley Song” by Judy Garland. The audience along with the judges was enjoying her adorable performance of the song. However, all of a sudden Simon Cowell stopped her and asked her to sing a song from The Greatest Showman after saying that he “didn’t love the song.”

Souparnika took positivity and made proper use of the chance to show off just how powerful her voice is. As she went on to sing “Never Enough,” the audience and the judges were taken in surprise by her performances that all of them including Simon Cowell were on their feet by the end.

The minor Indian girl received rave reviews from the BGT judges. “That is a mountain of a song, and you conquered it,” David Walliams said, while Alesha Dixon said she couldn’t believe Souparnika is only 10 years old.

Amanda Holden said she loved Souparnika’s “old-fashioned voice,” adding that she “hit every single note.”

Likewise, Simon Cowell said she “absolutely nailed it,” calling her a “gutsy little thing.”

Subsequently, Souparnika received four “yes” votes from the judges.

Speaking about her audition, she said that it was the biggest thing she has ever done in my life.

Watch Souparnika’s audition video: (Credit:Talent Recap UK)