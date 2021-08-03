Bollywood singer Yo Yo Honey Singh in trouble as wife brings domestic violation allegation

Bollywood’s rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has recently landed in trouble as his Shalini Talwar has reportedly filed a case of domestic violence, sexual violence mental harassment and financial violence against him.

Report says Talwar has filed the case in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court under the ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’. The case was registered today, August 3.

Yo Yo Honey Singh became a household name after his song Angrezi Beat from the Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan film, Cocktail, became superhit.

