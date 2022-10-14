Watch: Wife catches husband with ‘girlfriend’ on Karwa Chauth, beats him on streets

In a bizarre video that has surfaced online, a woman was caught on camera for beating up her husband on the streets after spotting him ‘shopping with another woman’ in Ghaziabad. Reportedly, the incident took place on Thursday, on Karwa Chauth, and the video of it has gone viral on all social media platforms.

In the clip, the woman who seems to be the wife, along with some of her friends, can be seen grabbing the man’s collar and and beating him up. A large crowd gathered to see the happening, but no one dared to intervene. Meanwhile, the man’s girlfriend could be seen trying to help him, but also gets trashed.

The shopkeeper, at whose shop the incident was taking place, could be seen shouting ‘baahar, baahar,'(out, out) requesting to take the matter outside his shop.

As per the reports, the wife has filed a complaint against the husband. Police are now looking into the matter.

After a fight with her husband, the wife was staying at her parent’s house, said reports. However, on the day of Karwa Chauth, she went shopping with her mother when she spotted her husband with someone else.

Watch Video Here:

On Karwa Chauth, Husband Gets Thrashed by Wife and Mother-in-Law After Getting Caught Red-Handed Shopping With Girlfriend in Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/DGFm1ZWjPk — Subodh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@SuboSrivastava) October 13, 2022

Netizens have mixed reactions to the clip. While some were furious over the man for cheating, others didn’t leave the chance to make fun of the situation.

One person wrote, “Karwa chauth me chaand ke jagah tare dikha di…wo bhi din me. Sirf Tare zamin par… nahi Tare har jagah.” Another comment read, “Why are they angry? He’s just following DYChandrachud’s judgement. It’s his freedom.”

Karwa chauth me chaand ke jagah tare dikha di…wo bhi din me. Sirf Tare zamin par… nahi Tare har jagah 🙈😜🙈😜😂😂 — Dhawan Junior (@pbsalian1989) October 14, 2022

Why are they angry? He’s just following DYChandrachud’s judgement. It’s his freedom. — helloCREEP (@ACreepyFascist) October 14, 2022

Here’s how others reacted:

Self defense should be primary skill needed to do extra marital affairs 😀😀😀 Request center govt to make it compulsory 👍👍 — Naveed Quadri (@ConnectQuadri) October 14, 2022