Exit Polls put BJP ahead in Karnataka; Congress to make gains

Bengaluru: The Exit Polls conducted by different agencies for Karnataka have projected maximum seats for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, while the Congress, which managed to win just one out of 28 seats in 2019, is expected to improve its tally this time.

In 2019, the BJP won 25 seats in Karnataka, while the Congress and the JD-S, which contested the polls as allies, won one seat each. The remaining seat went to a BJP-backed Independent candidate.

The BJP, which won 25 seats in 2019, is projected to win between 18 and 22 seats this time, while the Congress is expected to bag 6-8 seats, according to Exit Poll projections.

TV 9 Kannada has projected the BJP to win 18 seats this time, followed by the Congress (8 seats), and BJP ally JD-S (2 seats). In 2019, the same channel had given 24 seats to the BJP, and 2 seats each to the Congress and the JD-S.

The India TV Exit Polls have given the BJP 18-22 seats, the Congress is expected to win between 4 and 8 seats, while the JD-S is projected to win 1-3 seats.

CNN projections indicate that the BJP will win 18-22 seats, the Congress 3-7 seats, while the JD-S is expected to draw a blank.

Republic Kannada TV Exit Polls gave 22 seats to the NDA, while the Congress is expected to win 6 seats.

According to News 18, the BJP is projected to win 21-24 seats, while the Congress is likely to bag 3-7 seats. It gave 1-2 seats to the JD-S.

Zee News projections show that the BJP is set to win 18-24 seats, the Congress 4-6 seats, while the JD-S is expected to bag 1-3 seats.

According to Jan Ki Baat, the BJP is projected to win 18-22 seats, the Congress will emerge victorious in 4-8 seats, while the JD-S will have to remain content with 1-3 seats.

