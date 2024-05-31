Temperature soars in Odisha, Jharsuguda records highest with 47 degrees

heat in Odisha

Temperature is rising continuously in Odisha. Specifically, western Odisha is presently grappling with severe heatwave.  According to data given by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jharsuguda recorded highest with 47 degree Celsius yesterday. The highest ever temperature of Jharsuguda during the month of May was witnessed on May 28, 1998 when the mercury had risen to 48 degrees, informed the weather department adding that yesterday’s temperature was the sixth joint highest temperature of Jharsuguda reported in the month of May.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted that the temperature will remain high in the state for the next three days. Furthermore, heat wave condition is very likely to prevail in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Nuapada and Nabarangpur today.

The weather department has further issued heatwave alert to Kalahandi, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and others. Besides, hot and humid weather conditions very likely over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Notably, temperature crossed 45-degrees in 9 places of the State yesterday. They are Jharsuguda ( 47), Titilagarh (46.5), Bargarh (46.3), Sambalpur (46.2), Sonepur (45.6), Malkangiri (45.6), Bhawanipatna (45.5), Balangir (45.3), Hirakud (45.2).

