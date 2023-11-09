Bihar Assembly adjourned till 2 pm after Oppn ruckus over Nitish’s vulgar remarks

Patna: The Bihar Assembly continued to witness uproarious scenes on Thursday over the vulgar remarks of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The House was adjourned till 2 pm.

On the Day 4 of the winter session on Thursday, the proceedings started at 11 a.m. and soon the BJP MLAs came in the well and shouted slogans against the chief minister.

They demanded the resignation of Nitish Kumar. The members claimed that the apology was not adequate and he should resign from the post of chief minister.

During the proceedings, Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary repeatedly asked the BJP leaders to go to their respective seats but they refused.

At one stage, they pulled away a chair and thumped the table. As the marshals rushed in, there was a grappling with the MLAs.

As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the house till 2 p.m.