Bhojpuri actress raped in Gurugram

New Delhi: A 21-year-old Bhojpuri actress has been allegedly raped after being called to a hotel here in Udyog Vihar on the pretext of an interview, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on June 29.

The complainant told the police that on June 20, she came in contact with one Mahesh Pandey — a resident of Chakkarpur village in Gurugram district, through Instagram.

Thereafter, they exchanged phone numbers, and on June 27, Pandey told her that he would meet her for an interview on June 29.

“The accused called the victim on the pretext of an interview to a hotel in the Udyog Vihar area where a room was already booked,” a police officer said.

“The accused, under the influence of alcohol, forcefully took me to the bed, saying ‘the interview will now be done on the bed’ and raped me. When I resisted, the accused threatened me. Later, he fled,” the woman mentioned in the complaint.

She filed a complaint on July 19 about the alleged rape.

The accused has been identified after the CCTVs installed in the hotel were checked.

“The matter is being investigated, and further action will be taken accordingly,” ACP Varun Dahiya said.