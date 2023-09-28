Bhagat Singh 116th Birth Anniversary: Know all about the Freedom Fighter

New Delhi: Today is the 116th birthday of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. Born on September 28, 1907, in Banga, Punjab, Bhagat Singh, from a young age, embodied the fervour of patriotism that still resonates throughout the nation.

He was a brave person who gave his life for the cause of freedom. Singh was not afraid of anything, and he strongly believed in his goals. Even today, people all over the world are inspired by his bravery, sacrifice, and strong dedication to his beliefs.

Across the country, his birth anniversary is celebrated with enthusiasm, serving as a reminder of his remarkable dedication to the fight against British colonial rule.

At the tender age of 12, Bhagat Singh witnessed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a moment that deeply impacted him and fueled his resolve to free India from British oppression.

Bhagat Singh was a member of the Hindustan Republican Association, a group committed to India’s independence struggle. His love for his country knew no bounds. His father, Kishen Singh, had to pay a hefty sum of ₹60,000 to secure Bhagat Singh’s release at one point, but his devotion to the nation led him to run away from home to join the freedom movement.

A pivotal moment in Bhagat Singh’s life came when he witnessed the brutal beating and death of Lala Lajpat Rai. This tragic incident, which he believed was a consequence of police brutality, left an indelible mark on his conscience.

Along with his fellow revolutionaries Sukhdev and Rajguru, Bhagat Singh vowed to seek revenge and targeted police officer John P. Saunders (who was mistakenly believed to be James A. Scott).

Their daring actions led to their arrest and, ultimately, their sentencing to death by the British government. On March 23, 1931, all three revolutionaries were executed in secrecy, even before their scheduled trial on March 24. Their sacrifices shook the entire nation, leaving a profound void in the hearts of the people.

Today, Bhagat Singh’s sacrifice and unwavering determination continue to inspire individuals of all ages. His legacy serves as a poignant reminder to the youth of India to stand up against injustice and fight for justice and equality.

Bhagat Singh was not only a freedom fighter but also a staunch advocate of socialism. He envisioned a society where wealth and resources were shared equally among all citizens. His ideas were influenced by anarchist and Marxist ideologies, emphasizing the importance of a just and egalitarian society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on his 116th birth anniversary. He shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter).