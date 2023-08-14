B.Ed candidates not eligible to hold primary school teacher posts: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India recently held that Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) candidates are ineligible to hold primary school teacher posts.

“The decision of the NCTE to include B.Ed. as a qualification for teachers in a primary school seems arbitrary, unreasonable and in fact has no nexus with the object sought to be achieved by the Act i.e. Right to Education Act, which is to give to children not only free and compulsory but also ‘quality’ education,” the Apex Court said.

The Supreme Court noted that as per NCTE norms, the necessary qualification for primary teacher posts was a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.).

Senior Advocates PS Patwalia and Meenakshi Arora appeared for the various B.Ed qualified candidates.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal represented the Diploma holders.