Activist Teesta Setalvad gets interim bail from Supreme Court

New Delhi: Activist Teesta Setalvad was granted interim protection from the Apex Court today. Earlier today, her regular bail was rejected by Gujarat HC today in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Reportedly, the Gujarat High Court had asked her to surrender immediately. The Supreme Court stayed the Gujarat HC order for a week.

Hearing of the said matter was taken up by the Supreme Court today while a bench of Justices comprising BR Gavai, AS Bopanna and Dipankar Datta started hearing the plea at a special sitting at 9.15 pm. The Apex court posted the matter before a regular bench and granted Setalvad interim bail till then.

During the hearing, the Bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat government, why a person should not be granted seven days’ time to challenge the bail.

