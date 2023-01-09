Accused confess to police, Say they knew the woman was stuck under the car

Details of Delhi’s Kanjhawala case are coming up every now and then. In a recent update that has surfaced, the accused have confessed certain things to the police. They confessed that they knew about a body being dragged under their car.

Afraid of getting under police charges, they continues to drive despite being aware of the body getting dragged. They drove off the car and kept taking several U-turns on the streets of Sultanpuri, in attempt to get rid of the body.

As per the police, the accused were extremely fearful of getting involved in a scandal and hence continued to drive. Earlier they had given their statement saying that there was loud music inside the car. Due to which they were unable to notice the body. But now they have confessed that all those statements were false.

The five accused of the Kanjhawala case are already in police custody. They have been booked under multiple charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, and rash driving. The five accused earlier are Amit Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal.Couple of days back, the police arrested two more suspects for misleading the police with false information. Reportedly, the two men were trying to shield the accused ones.

A 20-year-old, named Anjali, was hit by a car while she was riding on her two wheeler. Her body was dragged by the car for around two hours. The accident happened during the wee hours of new year, on the streets of Sultanpuri in Delhi