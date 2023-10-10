7 Dead, 6 injured in road accident in Karnataka’s Hospet

Karnataka: A devastating accident on NH 50, near Karnataks’s Hospet, has left seven people dead and six injured. The incident occurred on Monday evening when a tipper lost control and crossed the divider, colliding with a truck and a car on the opposite side.

Out of the eight individuals inside the car, seven lost their lives, and a child sustained severe injuries. Both the truck and tipper drivers also suffered injuries in the accident.

The occupants of the car had been on a trip to Harapanahalli and were heading back to Hosapete when this tragic incident unfolded.

The victims have been identified as Gonibasappa (65), Kenchamma (80), Yuvaraja (5), Bhagyamma (32), Bhimalingappa (50), Uma (45), and Anil (30).

“There were 13 people in the cruiser and condition of the injured is critical. the injured have been admitted to a government hospital.” said police.

Further details are awaited.