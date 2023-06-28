6 killed, 18 injured as chariot catches fire during Rath Yatra in Tripura

Unakoti: In an unfortunate incident, at least six people died while 18 others received burn injuries after a chariot caught fire during Rath Yatra celebration in Kumarghat area of Tripura’s Unakoti district on Wednesday,

The chariot, which was made of iron, reportedly caught fire around 4.30 PM after coming in contact with a high-tension wire while thousands of people were pulling the chariot.

Each of the deceased persons died on the spot while the injured persons are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. However their conditions are stated to be critical.

Tripura Cheif Minister Dr Manik Saha expressed his deepest condolences over the loss of life due to the fire mishap. “In a tragic accident at Kumarghat, several pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured due to electrocution while pulling the ‘Ulta Rath’. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Also, I wish the injured persons a speedy recovery. The state government stands by them in this difficult time,” he tweeted.