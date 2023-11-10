5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to be held today

New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will co-chair the Fifth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi today with their US counterparts, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The dialogue will be followed by bilateral meetings between Secretary Austin and Raksha Mantri, and Dr Jaishankar and his US counterpart.

A number of strategic, defence and technology issues are expected to be discussed during the 2+2 dialogue and the bilateral meetings. The 2+2 Dialogue will enable a high-level review of progress being made in cross-cutting aspects of defence and security cooperation, technology value chain collaborations and people-to-people ties.

The Ministers will also take the opportunity to take forward the futuristic roadmap for the India-US partnership as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, in their discussions in June and September this year.

Both sides will also take stock of contemporary regional issues and exchange views about shared priorities for augmenting cooperation in multilateral platforms, and through frameworks such as the Quad.