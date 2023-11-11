4-year old daughter raped by Rajasthan police, later arrested
Four-year-old was allegedly raped by a police sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Friday. The incident took place in Lalsot area
Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old was allegedly raped by a police sub-inspector in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Friday. The incident took place in Lalsot area.
The accused sub-inspector Bhupendra Singh lured the victim to his room in the afternoon, where he allegedly raped her.
The victim narrated the ordeal to his mother about the incident. A case has been registered at the Rahuwas police station against the SI after the complaint of the victim’s family.
The locals then protested after which the police registered a complaint against him under section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
The accused has been taken into custody and being interrogated.