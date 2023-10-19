Minor girl raped by Govt volunteer in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: A minor girl was reportedly raped by a Government volunteer in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place in the Denduluru Mandal of Eluru district. ANI informed about this in a X post on Thursday.

The police have reportedly registered a case and arrested the volunteer Siva Kumar under the POCSO Act.

Nuzuveedu DSP Ashok Goud says, “We caught the accused with the help of evidence. The minor girl stopped her studies while pursuing 10th class in the village government school. A volunteer Siva Kumar raped her. Her parents noticed changes in her body and took her to the hospital and found she was pregnant. The parents have registered a case. With special teams, we traced the accused and arrested him. Soon, he will be produced before the court. She will be sent to the rehabilitation centre,” reported ANI.