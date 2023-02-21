4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 4-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death in Telangana’s Nizamabad on Sunday. The entire incident has been captured by the CCTV footage.

In the spine chilling video, the boy was seen playing when a pack of stray dogs came down running and attacked him and pinned him down.

The terrified child tried to run, but the dogs pushed him to the ground and bit him all over.

The father of the victim Gangadhar works as a watchman in the house complex where the entire incident took place. Upon hearing the child’s cry, the father rushed to the spot and saw his son bleeding profusely. He took him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead during his treatment.

Later, a case has been registered at the local police station regarding the incident.

Earlier, a four-year-old body died after being attacked by stray dogs in Gujarat’s Surat.