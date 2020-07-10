Kohkatoli: Security personnel carry the body of a CRPF personal who was killed in an encounter between security forces and Maoists, in Keshkutul area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, on June 28, 2019. ITBP on Friday destroyed a Maoist camp after a gun battle in Chhattisgarh
Photo Credit: IANS

4 Maoists Killed in An Encounter In Bihar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Patna: Four Maoists have been killed in an encounter with the paramilitary forces in West Champaran district in Bihar on Friday. Several advanced weapons have also been recovered from the spot.

The encounter took place in Charapaniya area of Valmiki Nagar.

IG Sashatra Suraksha Bal (Patna) Sanjay Kumar told IANS that during the raids, the Maoists opened fire, after which the SSB personnel also retaliated. Four Maoists were killed in this encounter while five advanced weapons — an AK-56, 3 SLR and a three not three rifles have also been recovered from the spot.

Singh said that a search operation was underway. He said that the slain Maoists have not been identified yet.

(Inputs from IANS)

