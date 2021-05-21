3 Dedicated Black Fungus Centres To Be Set Up In Delhi

delhi
New-Delhi: Amid rising cases of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis , the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government on Thursday decided to open three centres for treatment.

The centres will be set up at Lok Nayak Hospital, GTB Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Apart from that Kejriwal has also announced for adequate management of medicines used for black fungus treatment and to spread awareness among Covid-recovered people for prevention of the disease.

He had also tweeted and gave his concern on the rising case.

He said “We also have to stop this disease from growing and those who are getting this disease have to be given better treatment as soon as possible,”

Earlier the Delhi government has also set up a four-member technical expert committee (TEC) to prevent the indiscriminate use of Amphotericin-B injection and to establish a transparent translucent and efficient system of distribution of Amphotericin-B to the needy and Covid-19 patients.

The technical expert committee is said to be headed by Pulmonologist Dr M K Daga, Dr Manisha Aggarwal, Dr S Anuradha and Dr Ravi Meher. The rare fungal infection ‘Black Fungus’ is on the rise in several parts of the country.

 

