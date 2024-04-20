2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Narendra Modi to campaign in Maharashtra, Karnataka today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the star campaigner of BJP, on Saturday, will address a series of election rallies in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

PM Modi will address rallies in Maharstra’s Nanded and Parbhani at 10:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. respectively. After this, he will leave for Karnataka, where he will hold public meetings in Chikkaballapur at 3:45 p.m. and in Bengaluru at 5:30 p.m.

In Maharashtra, BJP is contesting the Lok Sabha elections along with Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and the NDA in the state is facing the alliance of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar’s party.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, BJP has allied with former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda’s party, Janata Dal (Secular). They are pitted against the ruling Congress party in the state.