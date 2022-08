20 feared dead as boat capsizes in UP district

20 feared dead as boat capsizes in UP district

Banda (UP): Nearly 20 people are feared dead after a boat capsized in the Yamuna River in Uttar Prdesh’s Banda district on Thursday.

The boat was carrying 25 passengers, of which five swam to safety after the boat overturned.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed the district officials to start rescue operations and make all efforts to save the missing persons.