2 Pakistani drones shot down in Punjab, huge cache of heroin found

New Delhi: At least two drones, identified as Pakistani drones, were reportedly shot down on Friday night. The BSF troops of the Amritsar sector shot down the two flying objects.

At least 2.6 kg of heroin was reportedly recovered from one of these drones which was shot down under the border outpost of Ratankhurd. However, the other drone was shot in Dhariwal. It was informed by Sanjay Gaur, DIG.

“Two Pakistani drones were shot down last night by the BSF troop of the Amritsar sector. 2.6 kg of heroin was recovered from a drone shot down under the border outpost of Ratankhurd. Another drone was shot in Dhariwal: Sanjay Gaur, DIG,” tweeted ANI on Saturday.

Earlier today in another case, Delhi Police arrested two men for issuing fake appointment letters to high profile Central government officials.

The accused were identified as Khatri Iqbal Ahamad (50), a resident of Narmada district in Gujarat, and Himanshu Pandey (35), a resident of Kushi Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Chandan Kumar, Under Secretary, Ministry of health & Family Welfare (MOHFW), made a complaint along with a copy of order allegedly issued by the MOHFW, in which it is stated that the tenure of Suresh Chandra Sharma, Chairman NMC has ended in the month of January and Dr Suresh K. Patel (Member of Gujarat Medical Council) has been appointed as new Chairman of NMC and he can take his charge from April 3.

In the complaint, it was also alleged that the file number mentioned in the letter purported to have been issued from this Ministry does not exist in this section and no order of this capacity has been issued by the MOHFW.

During investigation, based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, the police team zeroed in on the mastermind of crime and nabbed the accused Khatri Iqbal from Vadodara, Gujarat and Himanshu Pandey from Lucknow.

On interrogation, Khatri disclosed that he was working for accused Himanshu.

(With inputs from IANS)