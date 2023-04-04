2 dead, 4 injured after home theater explodes in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: In a shocking incident, two men died and four others were injured after a home theatre, received as a gift of marriage, exploded in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. Four people, including a toddler, were injured and admitted to the hospital, said police.

The intensity of the blast led to the collapse of walls and the roof of the room where the home theatre system was kept, the police said.

The home theatre belonged to Hemendra Meravi, who got married a few days ago. On Monday, Merawi and the other family members were unwrapping the wedding presents in a room in his house.

As Merawi switched on the system, a huge explosion occurred. Merawi died on the spot, and his brother Rajkumar succumbed to death. And other four were taken to the district hospital in Kawardha, police said.

The music system was the only piece of equipment that exploded in the room, he said, adding that the cause of the explosion will be known after the investigation.