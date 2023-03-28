17-year-old boy rams car into divider, somersaults in Delhi

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy rammed his car into a divider and a vehicle near the NRI complex in the national capital on Monday.

The boy sustained and left injured four people. The incident occurred in the CR Park area of south Delhi.

A cab driver called the police and alleged that a high-speed car hit his four wheels from behind before ramming into a tree.

According to the Delhi police, a 17-year-old boy was driving the high-speed car during the accident and is a resident of DDA Flat Kalka Ji.

“Three more boys, apart from the minor driver, were inside the vehicle during the accident,” police said, adding that they have fled the spot following the accident.

The 17-year-old was injured and was shifted to the hospital by a passerby. He is undergoing treatment.

Delhi police are investigating the matter. Further information is awaited.