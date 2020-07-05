10 tips by Shahnaz Husain on How to Use Glycerine on the Face

10 tips by Shahnaz Husain on How to Use Glycerine on the Face The author is international fame beauty expert and is called herbal queen of India

Written By – Shahnaz Husain

Moisture is the skin’s basic requirement. It keeps the skin soft, healthy and youthful. All ageing skins have a lack of moisture. The amount of moisture that the skin holds makes a great difference to its texture. The skin loses moisture to the environment, when humidity is low, or is lowered by artificial means through air conditioning and heating. Sun exposure also causes loss of moisture. This loss of moisture should be replenishes or even prevented to some extent.

Glycerine is one ingredient that helps to moisturise the skin and prevents loss of moisture. Glycerine is a humectant, as it attracts moisture to the skin from the atmosphere. This helps to hydrate the skin.

Actually, glycerine is a clear liquid, without any smell. It can be obtained from plants and oils, like coconut oil or palm oil and others. It has a mildly sweet taste and has many uses and benefits. Glycerine is a common ingredient in the manufacture of cosmetics and toiletries. It is even used in pharmaceutical industry to make medicines for several ailments.

Glycerine is an ingredient in many cosmetic products for the face, like moisturising lotions and creams, nourishing creams, soaps etc. You can use Glycerine at home for skin care:

Here, we are discussing the benefits of glycerine for the face and for beauty.