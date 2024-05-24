Upcoming OTT releases this week: Panchayat, Crew, Atlas, and more

This week will be quite busy for OTT content fans. Many well-known and highly anticipated films and web series are set to be released in the coming week, which has sparked widespread excitement relating to OTT releases this week.

The Kardashians, Crew, Atlas, and several other films and web series are going to be released on the OTT platforms this week. The third season of the highly anticipated “Panchayat” series will also be released soon.

These are the 6 OTT releases scheduled for this week:

Panchayat: Amazon Prime Video will begin streaming the third season of the much-awaited web series Panchayat on May 28th. The original cast members, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Chandan Roy, will be back in the series. Alongside the original cast members of the series, the audience can also anticipate seeing a few new faces.

Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s film Crew is set to premiere on Netflix on May 24. The plot revolves around three flight attendants whose lives are turned upside down when the airline goes bankrupt. The ladies become involved in a daring plan.

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s critically acclaimed survival drama, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 26. The OTT release will likely include an extended version with deleted scenes. The film was a commercial hit, becoming Prithviraj’s highest-grossing film.

Atlas: The science fiction thriller series Atlas, starring actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, will be released on May 24. The plot revolves around Atlas Shephard, a counterterrorism data analyst on a mission to destroy a robot to save humanity.

The Kardashians: The fifth season of the series will be available on Dinsey+ Hostar this weekend. This season continues to follow Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris as they strive to balance their professional and personal lives.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda, is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as “Veer Savarkar.” The film depicts the life and struggles of a revolutionary freedom fighter. The film will be released on Zee 5 soon.