Bomb hurled on Church premises in Cuttack

Cuttack: Some unidentified miscreants reportedly hurled bomb on the premises of a Church, situated in Sutahat area of the Cuttack city, this evening.

While it is not known who and why hurled the bomb into the premises of a place of worship, none was injured in the bombing that took place at around 9.15 PM today.

Tension prevailed in the area following the incident and several locals gathered on the premises of the Church and intimated the police about the matter.

On being informed, cops from Cantonment Police Station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They are reportedly verifying the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality to identify miscreants.

“From some locals we got to know that they heard a loud noise of an explosion inside the premises of the church. However, it is not known either it was a firecracker or a bomb. A detained scientific investigation would be carried out tomorrow morning,” said Cuttack SP while speaking about the incident.