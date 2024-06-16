Alia Bhatt fall prey to Deepfake once again, video viral

The deepfake video of celebrities has once again surfaced, this time Ali Bhatt has become the victim to the misuse of Artificial technology once again. The new deepfake video of Alia shows her ‘getting ready in a black kurta and putting the makeup on. This is not the first time that a deepfake video of Alia has gone viral on social media.

This is not the first time, a deepfake video of Alia Bhatt’s has gone viral. Earlier, a deepfake video of Alia Bhatt’s face merged with actor Wamiqa Gabbi’s had landed on social media. Another deepfake video of the actress has also went viral. In the video, the woman with the morphed face of Alia Bhatt was seen making obscene gestures.

These deepfake videos of celebrities and prominent personalities has outraged many people and they expressed their fear and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Reacting to the deepfake video of Alia Bhatt, several Instagram users expressed concern over the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI). One user commented that “AI is getting dangerous day by day,” A second user wrote, “I am getting scared of AI now.” “I really hope you have consent for using the AI that uses real human faces,” said another Alia Bhatt friend.

Deepfakes uses artificial intelligence to form synthetic media that includes altered visual and audio elements.

Apart from Ali Bhatt, several other celebrities has also fallen prey to deepfakes including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sara Tendulkar.

Even Prime Minister Modi had fallen prey to the deepfakes. The PM had also expressed concern over misuse of AI for creating deepfake videos and called it a “big concern.”

“During the times of Artificial Intelligence, it is important that technology should be used responsibly,” he cautioned.

To counter the deepfakes, the government has advised all intermediaries (social media platforms like Instagram and X) to ensure users should obey the rule of the IT Act and don’t violet the prohibited content rules.

As per rules, the creation and circulation of deepfakes will cause a penalty of Rs 1 lakh in fine and three years in jail.

It seems the video has been taken down after users expressed their concern on the misuse of AI tools.