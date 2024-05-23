Below Header Govt Ad

Shah Rukh Khan discharged from hospital in Ahmedabad

Movies
By Himanshu
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar who had been admitted to hospital yesterday following dehydration complain, has been discharged from the hospital on Thursday. Ahmedabad Rural SP informed about it today.

Reportedly, SRK had been admitted to the KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat yesterday due to heat stroke and dehydration.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been discharged from Ahmedabad’s KD Hospital, informed Ahmedabad Rural SP, ANI wrote in an X post today.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, took to X (formerly Twitter) to update his fans about his health. In her post, Pooja confirmed that SRK is doing well and thanked everyone for their well wishes.

