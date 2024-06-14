ECoR GM reviews infrastructure works in Cuttack-Paradeep and Paradeep-Haridaspur Railway Sections

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager (GM) Parmeshwar Funkwal today conducted a comprehensive inspection of Cuttack-Paradeep and Paradeep-Haridaspur Railway Sections and other infrastructure related development in Paradeep area.

During the inspection, Funkwal reviewed traffic facility works in Paradeep area and inspected Railway Sidings, various infrastructures and traffic related works.

He stressed on hassle-free train operations and improvement of mobility in both the Railway Sections and the port area. General Manager took this opportunity to review the ongoing developmental and advised to expedite ongoing projects specifically to remove bottlenecks in the system.

During the inspection, Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Railway Division H. S. Bajwa and other Principal Heads of the Departments of ECoR assisted Funkwal.

Funkwal also emphasized on maintaining close coordination with Paradeep Port Trust and other industries to optimize operations benefitting to the effective utilization of assets of all stake holders.