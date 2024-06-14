OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite will be revealed on June 18, Know what the expected features are

OnePlus will be launching its next mid-range smartphone in India very soon and the company has revealed the same. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite will be revealed on June 18 at 7:00PM, said the company. Amazon India mentioned that the smartphone will be an ‘all-day entertainment companion’.

It is expected that the pre-order of the smartphone will start on the day of unveiling. Some reports have suggested that the sales of the smartphone will be live from June 24. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite will be a rebadged version of the Oppo K12x which is already sold in China. However, the device will have a different chipset that the Oppo device. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite will offer Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 instead of Snapdragon 695 chipset. On performance level, we do not expect a huge difference.

If the specs of both the devices are the same, the only difference will be that of the rebranding.

We have mentioned the expected features of the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite below.

The device is expected to offer a 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 6nm 5G SoC will offer up to 2.3GHz clock speed. The GPU offered is Adreno 619.

The RAM offered on the device is 8GB LPDDR4x RAM while onboard storage is 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2). Additionally, the storage can be expanded up to 1TB through a micro-SD card. Out of the box, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite will offer Android 14 with Oxygen OS 14. Camera-wise, we get 50MP rear camera with 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP front-facing camera at the front. A large 5500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging is expected to be offered on the device.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Specs Leak Shows Us Important Details About The Upcoming Foldable Smartphone