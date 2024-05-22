Sanjay Dutt quits Welcome 3, sites health issues: Reports

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly quit “Welcome 3” due to health issues. Reportedly, the actor had shot only one day for the movie.

As per quoted by Pinkvilla, Sanjay Dutt has shot for the film headlined by Akshay Kumar for only one day in Madh Island. Reportedly, Sanjay’s character had a lot of actions in the movie; hence he decided to walk out considering his health.

Earlier, welcoming Sanjay Dutt, the Bollywood Khiladi shared a reel saying, “What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of Welcome today while I am shooting for the franchise’s third part WelcomeToTheJungle. And it’s wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba in this one. What do you think?”

It is worth mentioning here that Sanjay Dutt is a cancer survivor. In October 2020 shared that he was cancer free. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, he shared, “My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you.”

Notably, Welcome 3 casts Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, to name a few. The movie has been directed by Ahmed Khan.

It is the sequel of Welcome released in 2007. The OG starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar. It was directed by Anees Bazmee.