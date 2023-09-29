World Heart Day 2023: Know why heart attacks in youngsters are on the rise

Every heart beat in our body reminds us of the amazing work that the organ does for our bodies. The heart tirelessly performs day in and day out for out for our survival and overall well-being. It is not just a muscle which is responsible for pumping blood. The heart is the lifeline of our body as it provides oxygen and nutrients to all our cells and organs.

To honor this life-giving organ and promote cardiovascular health, we observe World Heart Day every year on September 29.

Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Sudarshan GT said, “Heart diseases are now prevalent among the young and 25 per cent of those who suffered heart attacks are below 45 years of age.” He further stated that young adults face several risk factors like high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, COVID-19, stress, and alcohol abuse. These can subsequently lead to heart diseases.

Interventional Cardiologist Dr Haresh Mehta said that there has been a rise in the number of youth suffering from heart attacks and it is due to poor quality of life and sedentary lifestyle.

In order to reduce risks for heart, young adults can focus on some lifestyle changes. These include:

Following a heart healthy diet

Staying active

Maintaining a healthy weight

Quitting smoking

Limiting alcohol intake

Managing stress

Getting enough sleep

Controlling blood pressure

Managing cholesterol levels

Getting regular check ups done

Heart attack in women

At times, signs of heart attack in women are different than that of men. Due to this, they may not be diagnosed in time. Chest pain is not the only sign of heart attack when it comes to women. Women may also face symptoms like neck pain, jaw pain, vomiting, sweating, fatigue, and indigestion among other signs. The silver lining is that women are likely to face these signs about a week ahead of the potential heart attack.

This can turn out to be lifesaving at times. The rate of heart attack in younger women is less than men. However, after a woman has attained her menopause, the risk of getting a heart attack becomes higher than men. So, on World Health day 2023, lets us understand the importance of keeping our hearts healthy and take steps towards attaining the goal.