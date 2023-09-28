6 Health benefits of Desi white butter, Read to know

Desi white butter, also known as ‘Makhan’ in India, has been a staple in Indian households for centuries now. Made from the cream extracted from cow’s milk, this rich and creamy delight offers not just great taste but also a range of health benefits.

Today we bring to you, six of the health benefits of Desi white butter. Scroll to know.

Nutrient Rich goodness

Desi white butter is a powerhouse of essential nutrients. It is rich in vitamins like A, D, E, and K. These vitamins are vital for overall health. They maintain healthy skin, eyes, bones, and immune system.

Supports Brain health

Another health benefit of desi white butter is that it is a good source of choline. Choline is a nutrient that plays a key role in brain development and functioning. It helps in memory enhancement and cognitive function. Adding a certain quantity of butter to your meals can contribute to better brain health.

Improved Nutrient absorption

The healthy fats in desi white butter help in the absorption of fat soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K. So when you intake butter with vegetables, you also enhance your body’s ability to absorb these essential nutrients.

Healthier skin

Butter contains natural fats that keep your skin hydrated and smooth. It also contains antioxidants that fight free radicals. Subsequently, these reduce signs of aging and promoting a healthier and and radiant complexion.

Energy booster

Desi white butter is calorie rich and provides a quick source of energy. Athletes and those with active lifestyles can benefit from the sustained energy release it provides throughout the day.

Improves Digestion

The healthy fats in Desi white butter can aid in digestion by promoting the production of digestive juices. A small amount of butter can soothe the digestive tract and reduce irritation.

These are just some of the health benefits of Desi white butter. However, it is crucial to maintain a proper and balanced intake of desi white butter or ‘Makhan’. Excessive consumption might lead to certain health issues as well.