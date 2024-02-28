What is Blue Aadhaar Card and why it is important? Here’s how to apply and other details

In India, Aadhaar Card is a crucial document, no matter if you are an adult or a kid. For kids below 5 years of age, a special blue-coloured Aadhaar card, known as Baal Aadhaar, is being issued. Here’s everything you should know about the Blue Aadhaar Card or Baal Aadhar.

What is a Blue Aadhaar Card?

The Blue Aadhaar Card or Baal Aadhaar is an Aadhaar card issued specifically for children aged 5 and below. It function similar to that of a regular Aadhaar card. Meanwhile, unlike the regular Aadhaar Card, the child’s fingerprints and iris scans are not captured due to their age.

Why is it important?

Enrolling the toddlers for a Baal Aadhaar card has multiple benefits:

Having a Blue Aadhaar card can make your child get enrolled for many government welfare programs and scholarships

The Baal Aadhaar can be used for identity and address verification when applying for various services like school admissions

It can also be helpful for domestic travel within India, especially when accompanied by a parent’s Aadhaar card.

How to apply for Baal Aadhar?

There are two ways to apply for the Blue Aadhaar Card, i.e., online and office

Online:

Visit the official UIDAI website or uidai.gov.in/

Go to the “My Aadhaar” section and click on “Book an Appointment.”

Select “New Aadhaar” and enter your mobile number and captcha.

Choose “Child (0-5 years)” under “Relationship with Head of Family.”

Fill in the required details about your child and book an appointment at a nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Offline

Visit any Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Permanent Enrolment Center.

Inform the officials that you want to enroll your child for a Blue Aadhaar card.

Fill out the Aadhaar enrolment form and submit the required documents.

Documents required to enroll for the Aadhaar Card

Parent’s Aadhaar card

Child’s birth certificate

Address proof of parent

Two passport-sized photographs of the child

After applying for the Aadhar card, the parents of the kid can track the status of your child’s Aadhaar application online using the enrollment slip provided at the center. For any assistance or queries, you can visit UIDAI official website or contact them with helpline number 1947.